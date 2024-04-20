The Magic Insider

Magic Reveals Plan to Defend Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 30 points in their win against the Orlando Magic to start the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles between
Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles between / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND — The Orlando Magic are looking to make adjustments after their 97-83 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

One of the things the Magic can do to improve is find an answer for Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 30 points on 11 of 21 shooting in the win. But second-year pro Paolo Banchero believes he has part of the formula.

"I think just trying to speed him up, pick him up full court, make him exert energy as much as as much as you can," Banchero said postgame. "But he's an experienced All-Star level player who's been in a lot of playoff environments so he's not easy to fluster. You got to just do what you can."

Mitchell gets his fair share of looks, and that's a big reason why the Magic couldn't pull out a win. Mitchell's experience in the postseason certainly makes him and the Cavaliers more dangerous, especially because that's an area the Magic don't have much expertise with.

If the Magic can find ways to contain Mitchell and limit him, they will have a chance to fight back in the series.

Game 2 between the Magic and Cavs is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

