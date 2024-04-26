Magic Make Statement in Blowout Game 3 Win vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are playing the song for the first time in the postseason after a 121-83 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. With the win, the Magic cut the series to 2-1.
While the Magic struggled to score early, missing every shot for the first three minutes of the game, they began to take control late in the first quarter with a 28-11 run. From there, the Magic cruised to victory.
The Magic lead continued to grow to as much as 43 points in what looked like four quarters of getting their frustration out from the previous two games.
Paolo Banchero led the way with 31 points and 14 rebounds for his first playoff double-double. Jalen Suggs also played his best basketball, scoring 24 points on 9 of 11 shooting. For the Cavs, Jarrett Allen led the scoring with just 15 points.
The Magic have a win under their belt, and that's certainly a step in the right direction, but they have to keep the foot on the gas for Saturday's Game 4, where a loss could be the final game the team plays at the Kia Center this season.
Tipoff for Game 4 on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. ET.
