Magic Fall Short in Game 5 Loss vs. Cavaliers
The Orlando Magic couldn't pull out a win in a hard-fought Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In this story:
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading home disappointed after a 104-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 at the RocketMortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
The Magic and Cavs played a tight game throughout, and Orlando was within two points with 33 seconds to go. However, the Cavs had the last laugh when Evan Mobley blocked Franz Wagner's drive to the basket.
Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 39 points, but it wasn't enough to pull out the win. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 26 of his own, while Mobley had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Game 6 is set for Friday night at the Kia Center in Orlando, where the Magic must win to keep their season alive.
