The Magic Insider

Magic Fall Short in Game 5 Loss vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic couldn't pull out a win in a hard-fought Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives to the
Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives to the / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading home disappointed after a 104-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 at the RocketMortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The Magic and Cavs played a tight game throughout, and Orlando was within two points with 33 seconds to go. However, the Cavs had the last laugh when Evan Mobley blocked Franz Wagner's drive to the basket.

Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 39 points, but it wasn't enough to pull out the win. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 26 of his own, while Mobley had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Game 6 is set for Friday night at the Kia Center in Orlando, where the Magic must win to keep their season alive.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • HOW TO WATCH GAME 5: The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC VS. CAVS CHESS MATCH: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will look to make a move in the right direction in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • JARRETT ALLEN OUT: Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen won't play against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • GARY HARRIS EXITS: Gary Harris won't play in the fourth quarter of the Orlando Magic's Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT MAKES MAGIC SPECIAL?: The Orlando Magic are in the midst of their best season since 2010, but one of the main reasons for their reason for their success goes beyond the basketball court. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.