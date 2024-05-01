Magic SG Gary Harris Exits Game 5 vs. Cavaliers
Gary Harris won't play in the fourth quarter of the Orlando Magic's Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have been bit by the injury bug in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Starting shooting guard Gary Harris won't return to Game 5 due to a strained hamstring injury.
With Harris not coming back, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are expected to be the ones to pick up the slack in his absence.
Harris was scoreless in 19 minutes of action, but he played a key role on the defensive end of the floor.
The Magic and Cavaliers are playing their first tight game of the series in the fourth quarter, and the winner will have a massive 3-2 advantage going into Game 6 in Orlando on Friday.
