How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Playoffs Game 5

The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) moves the ball
Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) moves the ball / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading back to the midwest to break a 2-2 tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series.

After the Cavs won the first two games in Cleveland, the Magic responded by taking care of homecourt in Games 3 & 4. Now, it's turned into a three-game series beginning with Tuesday's crucial Game 5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Tuesday, April 30
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports App
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 5.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Darius Garland
  • SG Donovan Mitchell
  • SF Max Strus
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

