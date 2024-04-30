How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Playoffs Game 5
The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know.
In this story:
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading back to the midwest to break a 2-2 tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series.
After the Cavs won the first two games in Cleveland, the Magic responded by taking care of homecourt in Games 3 & 4. Now, it's turned into a three-game series beginning with Tuesday's crucial Game 5.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, April 30
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports App
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are fully healthy going into Game 5.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dean Wade (neck), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are OUT for Game 5.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineups
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Darius Garland
- SG Donovan Mitchell
- SF Max Strus
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- FRANZ SHINES: The Orlando Magic were led by Franz Wagner in their Game 4 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- MOE'S ENERGY: Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner was an emotional leader in the team's Game 4 win. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC DEFENSE TIES FRANCHISE RECORD: The Orlando Magic's defense has been lights out in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ, ISAAC LEAD COMEBACK: The Orlando Magic are getting solid production off the bench from their veterans. CLICK HERE
- IT'S GETTING CHIPPY: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up the intensity in their playoff series. CLICK HERE
Published |Modified