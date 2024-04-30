The Magic Insider

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen OUT vs. Magic in Game 5

Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen won't play against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

ORLANDO — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their starting center when they play the Orlando Magic in tonight's Game 5.

"Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is out tonight in Game 5 vs. Magic due to bruised rib," The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted. "Major loss for Cavs as Allen is averaging 17 points and 13.8 rebounds in series."

Allen suffered the rib injury in Saturday's Game 4 but didn't appear on the injury report until earlier today. Now, he's been ruled out for tonight's Game 5.

Isaac Okoro will step into the starting lineup to replace Allen, moving Evan Mobley to the center spot. There is an increased chance that the Cavs will give Tristan Thompson more minutes with Allen sidelined for the game.

Tipoff between the two teams is set for 8 p.m. ET.

