Magic vs. Cavs 'Chess Match' Enters Critical Point in Game 5
ORLANDO — The NBA Playoffs are a lot like chess, especially in the case of the series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
In the first two games, the Cavs set their foundation and took a few pieces away from the Magic. In the last two games, the Magic retaliated and evened the score.
“It’s a chess match and a back and forth," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "They’ve held homecourt just like we did. So now, we get an opportunity to go home and again play a best of three series with two games in Cleveland. So, we’ve got to go out and do the job. You know, again, we’ve got areas where we can make some changes, fix some things, but I know our guys will be ready to go on Tuesday night.”
Both Bickerstaff and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who are good friends outside of the series, have both described the series as a chess match at one point. And right now, the Magic are in control. The last two games showcased more dominance from Orlando than Cleveland had in the first two games, and momentum is on the Magic's side.
But the Cavs have a chance to make some adjustments after leaving Orlando without a win. Perhaps the venue is all Cleveland needs to change, considering the home team has won each game in the series. However, the Magic did more than that when the series moved back to Orlando. The Magic changed their defensive scheme up, found ways to limit Jarrett Allen off the glass, and swapped out Jonathan Isaac for Wendell Carter Jr. in the starting lineup.
Game 5 will be all about if the adjustments the Cavaliers make, whatever it may be, is enough for them to reverse their results. If they are enough, the Cavs will have a chance to clinch in Orlando on Friday. If not, the Magic could steal back homecourt with an opportunity to seal the deal in front of their fans in Game 6.
