The Magic Insider

Why Magic Must Win Game 5 vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic will have history on their side if they can pull out a Game 5 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket
Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — While the Orlando Magic won't be eliminated with a Game 5 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, it would be in their best interest to win.

Teams who go up 3-2 in a seven-game series win just over 84 percent of the time, but at least one team has overcome that deficit in every year since 2018.

That being said, the Magic would love to pull out the win this evening. A loss would push the Magic on the brink of elimination, forcing them to win Game 6 at home on Friday and Game 7 in a winner-take-all contest in Cleveland on Sunday.

The winner of tonight's game will put all the pressure on their opponent, and the Magic would love to do that with a chance to clinch at home in Game 6.

Tipoff for Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • HOW TO WATCH GAME 5: The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Here's everything you need to know. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC VS. CAVS CHESS MATCH: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will look to make a move in the right direction in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • JARRETT ALLEN QUESTIONABLE: The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without Jarrett Allen in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic. CLICK HERE
  • GAME 5 BETTING ODDS: The home team has dominated in the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round series. Will that trend continue in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs?CLICK HERE
  • WHAT MAKES MAGIC SPECIAL?: The Orlando Magic are in the midst of their best season since 2010, but one of the main reasons for their reason for their success goes beyond the basketball court. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.