Why Magic Must Win Game 5 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — While the Orlando Magic won't be eliminated with a Game 5 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, it would be in their best interest to win.
Teams who go up 3-2 in a seven-game series win just over 84 percent of the time, but at least one team has overcome that deficit in every year since 2018.
That being said, the Magic would love to pull out the win this evening. A loss would push the Magic on the brink of elimination, forcing them to win Game 6 at home on Friday and Game 7 in a winner-take-all contest in Cleveland on Sunday.
The winner of tonight's game will put all the pressure on their opponent, and the Magic would love to do that with a chance to clinch at home in Game 6.
Tipoff for Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. ET.
