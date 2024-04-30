The Magic Insider

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Injury Report: Jarrett Allen Status Revealed

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without Jarrett Allen in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic.

Jeremy Brener

ORLANDO — The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without one of their top players when they face off tonight against the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers listed Jarrett Allen as questionable with a rib injury ahead of Game 5 tonight against the Magic.

Allen joins power forward Dean Wade (knee), rookie Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and guard Ty Jerome (ankle) on the injury report. Wade, Porter Jr. and Jerome have been out for the entire series up until this point. The Magic are fully healthy going into Game 5.

Losing Allen would be a massive blow for the Cavaliers. He has arguably been the team's best player throughout the series, averaging 17 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in the first four games for the Cavs.

Tipoff between the Magic and Cavs is set for 8 p.m. ET tonight.

