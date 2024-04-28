Magic Embracing Chippiness of Playoff Matchup vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — Playoff basketball is both a different animal in the level of play and how emotional it can get, and the first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers reached a fever pitch in Game 4 on Saturday.
Four technical fouls were dished out, and other minor skirmishes transpired in the Magic's 112-89 win on Saturday at the Kia Center to even up the series 2-2. While playoff intensity is new for many on a young Orlando team in its first postseason appearance since 2020, head coach Jamahl Mosley noted how his team has embraced the challenge it has faced against the Cavs.
“It’s playoff basketball," Mosley said. "You expect it, you embrace it, you don’t shy away from it, lean into it and do what we’ve been doing all year. We’re a physical team, we’re a mentally strong team, we’re a focused team. This young group is understanding and continuing to learn how they have to play on a consistent basis.”
Chief among the intense moments between the Magic and Cavs in Game 4 came with 7:08 left in the third quarter after Orlando took its first lead of the second half. Cleveland guard Darius Garland dribbled the ball up the court with Jalen Suggs guarding him, and after a whistle, they went nose-to-nose and drew offsetting technical fouls.
“That's basketball," Garland said. "We're all competitors. [We're going to] talk shit. It’s competition. It’s playoff basketball, that’s what you’d expect. Nobody’s trying to go home, so [you've got to do] whatever you gotta do to get your team over that hump."
Orlando went on to outscore Cleveland 20-3 for the rest of the quarter after Suggs and Garland's offsetting technical fouls.
Magic forward Franz Wagner was also assessed a technical foul for pointing at Cavs guard George Niang after a spin move led to him falling onto the hardwood. Cleveland forward Max Strus also got a technical foul in the first quarter for chirping at a referee and he had a flagrant one foul for grabbing Orlando guard Cole Anthony as he went up for a layup in the fourth quarter.
Wagner, who had 34 points and 13 rebounds in the win, was on the same wavelength as Garland and Mosley, noting the chippiness is a part of the playoffs.
"That's part of it and for me, it stays on the court," Wagner said. "I love playing basketball and they happen to be in our way, so we've got to do everything we can to win against them."
The Magic and Cavs face off in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The time of the game has yet to be announced.
