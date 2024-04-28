Magic Veterans Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac Help Lead Comeback vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — Not long ago, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac had seen the worst of their tenure with the Orlando Magic.
Both players were out with torn ACLs in 2021, and their absence, plus the Magic's struggles that season forced the team's hand and led to a much-needed rebuild. While players like Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon were traded, Fultz and Isaac stayed.
Now, they're leading the Magic in their first playoff appearance since 2020, and their play helped lead them to a crucial 112-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in Game 4 at the Kia Center to tie the series 2-2 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Fultz scored 12 points, marking the second straight game he scored in double figures. Through the first two games of the series, the veteran point guard only scored one point. Isaac matched his career-high in the playoffs, scoring 14 points, including a huge 3-pointer that put Orlando up by double-digits in the third quarter, and he had seven rebounds plus two blocks.
After trailing 50-41 at halftime, Orlando outscored the Cavs 37-10 in the third quarter, which set a franchise playoff record for most points scored and fewest points allowed in a quarter.
“I think that third was big for us," Fultz said. "I think that obviously, we understood the gameplan. Understanding that we have to continue to shoot shots when we’re open. Continue to be aggressive. I’m pretty sure we already talked about all of the turnovers we had but I think that third quarter, defensively, we really locked in and then it translated into easy baskets for us offensively."
Isaac added on what opened the game up in the third quarter: "Just sticking with it. We turned the ball over a couple of times and had a couple of silly breakdowns defensively but you give us a two-and-a-half, three-minute stretch where we can play the defense that we're known to play, we can blow [open] the lead on any game."
The day of being a vital part of the Magic's success in the playoffs was far from a guarantee for Isaac and Fultz. But after tumultuous seasons both individually and as a team, Fultz and Isaac aren't just veterans who are on the team for their presence. They're part of the reason Orlando is in this situation to begin with, and now they're just two wins away from leading the Magic to winning their first playoff series since 2010.
"To go down 0-2 early with them, it put everything on the line for us in Game 3 and again in Game 4," Isaac said. "I feel like we're in the better position out of the two teams right now and they're going home thinking we have to take care of home court, so I think the momentum is in our favor. We go out there [in Game 5], shots are going to fall and we'll win that one and come home and finish it off."
The Magic and Cavs play Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The time for the game has yet to be announced.
