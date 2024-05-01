NBA Free Agency: Magic Interested in Clippers' Paul George?
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are the youngest playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and part of that could be attributed to the team's 3-2 deficit in the postseason against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Going into the offseason, the Magic have plenty of cap space, and it's possible they use some of it to attract a big free agent like Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George.
"There's two teams that are paying very close attention to Paul George: the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers, because both of them have the money to throw at him and have a need for a wing just like him, a veteran guy," NBA insider Ramona Shelburne said on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast.
George, who turns 34 this month, is one of the top free agents on the market and he could be looking for his last big NBA contract this offseason. A team like the Magic has the cap space to sign him since most of their top players are still on a rookie deal. Perhaps they eye George as someone they can pay while the team still has the likes of Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero on affordable contracts.
Eventually, Wagner, Suggs and Banchero will all get extensions, but that won't kick in until the 2025-26 season at the earliest. Adding someone like George gives the team another scorer, something the Magic desperately need, and it may be the player that gets them to the next level as a team.
