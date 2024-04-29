Magic's Jamahl Mosley FInishes Second in NBA Coach of the Year Vote
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic had one of the best turnarounds this season, and now their coach, Jamahl Mosley, has some recognition to go with it.
Mosley finished second in the NBA's Coach of the Year vote, as he received four first-place votes, 36 for second place and 30 for third place. The Magic's third-year coach finished the vote with 158 total points.
"It's an honor," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "It's very humbling to know that you're in that category with elite and great coaches. But more than anything, it says so much about this group of young men. It says so many things about this coaching staff and what they're able to do and who they're allowed to be with within who we are."
Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault won the award by a landslide, as he received 89 first place votes and had 473 total points. The Thunder had the second-biggest jump in win total from last season, as they went from 40 wins to 57 this season. Oklahoma City finished the year as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and is up 3-0 on the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs.
Mosley helped coach Orlando to the second-biggest improvement in win total, as it went from 34 last season to 47. That jump led to the Magic earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs He has also been instrumental in the development of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.
Suggs earned votes for Most Improved Player, while Wagner and Banchero each made history in the Magic's wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Games 3 and 4 of their first-round matchup in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Banchero and Wagner each had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, making them two of the last three players in the past decade to accomplish the feat. Their performances at home helped Orlando tie the series 2-2 against the Cavs.
If the Magic can continue to improve, that could put Mosley in the driver's seat to win the award next season.
Orlando faces Cleveland in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
