Magic Home Wins Give Momentum Ahead of Game 5 vs. Cavaliers
What a turnaround it has been for the Orlando Magic in the team’s playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers en route to tying up the series 2-2.
The Magic became the first team in NBA history to lose games one and two just to then win games three and four by a combined 60+ points.
After looking like the worst offensive team in the playoffs, Orlando found its groove back at home. In the past two games, the Magic have averaged 116.5 points, a tremendous improvement from the team’s first two games of the playoffs when they averaged just 84.5.
Now Orlando must prove that the team is for real by getting a win on the road. There’s an argument to be made that the Magic are the more talented overall roster with elite defenders like Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac on the team as well as young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner carrying the scoring load, but the inexperience was supposed to allow Cleveland to school Orlando.
Over the past couple of games, class has been in session, and the Magic have been in control. In addition to the team scoring a significant amount of more points as of late, the team’s defense has remained consistent by holding the Cavaliers under 100 points in all four contests.
As the expression goes, defense wins championships, and if Orlando can continue to smother Cleveland defensively and keep the team’s newfound confidence offensively, then not only should the Magic win this series, but the team could be a real threat in the Eastern Conference to upset other more veteran-heavy squads.
Youth and talent are a scary combination. Orlando doesn’t have much playoff experience, and as the team’s bounce back from being down 0-2 has shown, ignorance is bliss. It seems as though the team is living in the moment and having more fun than any other in the NBA just so that they can “play the song” each time they win.
Lookout for the Magic to assert themselves on the road after finding a new playoff swag over the past two games.
