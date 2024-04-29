NBA Announces Time for Game 5 for Magic vs. Cavs
ORLANDO — The pivotal Game 5 between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers now has a time.
The NBA announced on Sunday night that the Magic and Cavs will play at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game will be broadcast locally by Bally Sports and nationally on NBA TV.
The first-round Eastern Conference Playoff series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5
The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will play Game 5 of their series on the same day at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday on TNT and MAX. They will also broadcast Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The home team has won handily in each game thus far. The Cavs' defense has made life miserable for the Magic at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, as they have averaged 84.5 points per game in the two road games. Cleveland won 97-83 in Game 1 and 96-86 in Game 2 at home.
The series flipped in Orlando with a pair of historic performances from their star forwards. Paolo Banchero had 31 points and 14 rebounds in Game 3, making him the third-youngest player to accomplish the feat, only trailing LeBron James and Magic Johnson. He was the youngest to have that stat line with no turnovers and the first to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while playing under 30 minutes in Orlando's 121-83 win on Thursday.
In Game 4, Franz Wagner shined, scoring 34 points with 13 rebounds for the Magic in their 112-89 win on Saturday. With no turnovers, he and Banchero became two of the three players to have such a stat line in the last decade in the playoffs.
If Orlando is going to find a way to win the series, it'll have to find a way to win a game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and if it can maintain the momentum it has from Games 3 and 4, Tuesday may be its best shot to do it.
