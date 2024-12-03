Magic-Knicks Injury Report: Harris Missing 4th Straight Game, Achiuwa Remains Out
NEW YORK – Tuesday night's clash inside Madison Square Garden pits the Orlando Magic up against the New York Knicks in a deciding game for the NBA Cup East Group A crown. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, live on national TV.
Orlando has won six straight games – 12 of its last 13 – and is 2-0 on this current five-game Northeast road trip after sweeping both contests with the Brooklyn Nets this past weekend.
New York is 7-3 in its last 10 games and sits fourth in the East, one spot behind Orlando in third.
Both teams enter Tuesday's game 3-0 in NBA Cup group play. The winner advances to the knockout round as the champion of East Group A. Both teams also stand a chance at making the knockout round as a wild card, but Orlando's odds are much more favorable than New York's.
Before the contest tips, check out the latest on player health and status entering the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
Banchero will miss his 18th game with a torn right oblique, meaning his campaign officially will not be under consideration for any end-of-year awards at the regular season's conclusion. This is due to the NBA's 65-game minimum requirement for award consideration.
However, the third-year forward told reporters in Brooklyn that he returned to the court for the first time during this road trip for some light work – mainly ball handling and spot shooting. Sprinting, cutting and conditioning are still weeks away, but Banchero said he hopes to round into playing shape before long.
Harris will miss his fourth consecutive game with a left hamstring strain. He participated in some ball handling during pregame Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, but his routine was not to its normal extent.
New York Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Mitchell Robinson: OUT (left ankle surgery)
No surprises for the Knicks, who are still thin in the frontcourt beyond their normal frontline.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa was nearing his season debut, which could come "in a week or so."
Robinson hasn't yet been cleared to do anything aside from rehab, Thibodeau said recently.
