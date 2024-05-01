The Magic Insider

Magic PG Markelle Fultz Falls Short of Teammate of the Year Award

Markelle Fultz was one of 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, but the Orlando Magic point guard didn't take home the hardware.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the basket
Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the basket / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz is being celebrated by the league as one of 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. However, he ultimately didn't take home the win.

Instead, Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley won the award, receiving 51 first-place votes from around the league. Fultz finished 12th in the voting with just 13 first-place ballots.

Fultz has struggled with injuries throughout his career, including this season, but he has always been someone his teammates look towards for guidance.

Fultz is a free agent at season's end, and choosing whether to bring him back will be a tough decision. While he may not be worth what he brings on the court, the Magic have to decide if his off-court value is enough to bring him back to Orlando.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • PAOLO BANCHERO JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Paolo Banchero had one of the best offensive performances in Orlando Magic playoff history in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • GAME 5 RECAP: The Orlando Magic couldn't pull out a win in a hard-fought Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • PG TO ORLANDO?: The Orlando Magic could sign Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George in free agency this summer. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT MAKES MAGIC SPECIAL?: The Orlando Magic are in the midst of their best season since 2010, but one of the main reasons for their reason for their success goes beyond the basketball court. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.