Magic PG Markelle Fultz Falls Short of Teammate of the Year Award
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz is being celebrated by the league as one of 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. However, he ultimately didn't take home the win.
Instead, Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley won the award, receiving 51 first-place votes from around the league. Fultz finished 12th in the voting with just 13 first-place ballots.
Fultz has struggled with injuries throughout his career, including this season, but he has always been someone his teammates look towards for guidance.
Fultz is a free agent at season's end, and choosing whether to bring him back will be a tough decision. While he may not be worth what he brings on the court, the Magic have to decide if his off-court value is enough to bring him back to Orlando.
