Magic Predicted To Go All-In By Acquiring $100 Million Guard In High-Stakes Trade With Celtics
The Orlando Magic's guard room contributed little to their offense last season, which is why the front office was willing to deplete its draft capital in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane.
However, the Magic could pursue yet another offensive-minded guard if it's for the right price. The Eastern Conference is wide open for the 2026 season with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers missing their superstars, so Orlando may see it as the time to strike.
ClutchPoints predicts the Magic could send Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, and Tristan Da Silva to the Boston Celtics for star guard Anfernee Simons.
"With Banchero, Wagner, Bane, Jalen Suggs, and Wendell Carter Jr. entrenched in the starting lineup, Simons could operate as arguably the best sixth man in the NBA. If the team pulled off this trade, even after the Bane deal, they would still have plenty of depth and defense on their roster, and they'd have to be looked at as title contenders," the article shared.
It's worth noting the Celtics' interest in flipping Simons before he suits up for the team is more than just mere speculation. NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on The Hoop Collective podcast that, "I have talked to other teams who have said they are actively trying to trade Anfernee Simons. Whether they can or not is another [thing]."
What makes this such a high-stakes trade for the Magic is Simons is entering the final season of his four-year, $100 million contract. Orlando would need to view this as a possible one-year rental, as he could walk for nothing in free agency or simply demand an amount of money the organization cannot afford to pay.
Still, the level of offensive firepower Simons would bring to the Magic could make this a worthwhile deal.
