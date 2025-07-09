New Orlando Magic Addition Ready To Take On Leadership Role
NBA teams with .500 records who lose in the first round of the playoffs usually don't become contenders overnight. But in a wide-open Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic have joined the conversation.
With all the team's sprouting youth, they need a strong veteran presence to help lead the charge. Newly acquired point guard Tyus Jones is up to the task.
After joining the Magic on a one-year, $7 million contract, Jones spoke about what he hopes to bring to the team.
"Just trying to be, I think, just a calming voice," Jones said in a recent press conference. "Crazy going into year 11 now, but been around a number of different situations, so just trying to bring some of that experience to this locker room, and again, they got everything in this building that we need."
After registering career highs in points (12) and assists (7.3) in the 2023-24 season, Jones' numbers declined last season in a disappointing stint with the Phoenix Suns. However, he was still second in the league in assists-to-turnover ratio behind Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
"I'm not trying to disrupt anything," Jones said. "I'm trying to just be a positive addition. But ultimately, as a leader, that's what I do on and off the court, that comes with the job title as a point guard. So, just trying to get on the same page as everybody; trying to learn my guys, both on and off the court, learn Coach Mose's system and just kind of be an extension of him out there."
