Orlando Magic Rookie Has Injury Update Ahead of Summer League
The Orlando Magic are getting ready for the Las Vegas Summer League, but one player is dealing with a bit of an injury going into the showcase.
Jase Richardson, the No. 25 pick out of Michigan State, has a sore ankle in the days leading up to Summer League this week.
While Richardson isn't 100 percent, Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur had a positive update for the point guard.
"Yeah, he just had a little sore ankle, but he's progressing well from what we've seen, and he's able to do more stuff today," Bahhur said after the team's final practice before traveling to Las Vegas.
Richardson, 20, is one of the key parts of the Magic's Summer League roster. As the team's highest draft pick, a lot of attention and eyes will be on Richardson to see how well he performs.
The performance, whether good or bad, will be taken with a grain of salt considering the fact that he appears to be dealing with a bit of an injury. While Richardson is banged up, he expects to not have any restrictions once he is in Las Vegas.
Richardson and the Magic are scheduled to play in their Summer League opener against the Sacramento Kings, who boast No. 24 pick Nique Clifford on the roster. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
