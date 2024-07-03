Magic's da Silva Leaning on Wagner Brothers To Help Transition to NBA
ORLANDO — The ability to adapt is often what decides how much of an impact a young player can have at the beginning of his career.
Situation matters too, and for Orlando Magic first-round pick Tristan da Silva, he walks into an ideal situation with two fellow Germans on the team with Franz and Moe Wagner. While da Silva touted his ability to acclimate during his introductory press conference, he also noted how having the Wagner brothers on the team will prove helpful as he ventures into the NBA.
"I'm a master at adapting," da Silva said last week. "Different cultural background, coming to the States and staying here for four years and living by myself, I feel like adjusted really well to that lifestyle. It's going to be the same thing all over again, plus I have two Germans on the team, so it's going to be easy to adjust."
Da Silva, 23, grew up in Munich, Germany, roughly six hours away from Berlin, where Moe and Franz Wagner grew up. Given the European influence on basketball, he noted how the Wagner brothers have become some of the main faces of basketball in Germany.
"They're kind of the face of the international team as well together with the other NBA guys with [Dennis] Schröder," [and] with [Daniel] Theis,'' da Silva said on Orlando Magic Pod Squad podcast. "For the Munich basketball community, they're big. Moe getting drafted, Franz getting drafted obviously goes through the news like crazy. They represent our country in basketball."
Franz has been a steady and reliable presence for Orlando since the Magic drafted him in 2021. The 6-foot-10 forward elevated his game to another level in his third season, setting career highs in points, rebounds and assists per game. Moe ignited a Magic bench that was one of the best in the league, averaging a career-best 10.9 points per game.
Moe's play led to him earning a two-year $22 million deal on Tuesday with Orlando.
While making an immediate impact on a playoff team may prove difficult, da Silva has the size and versatility that Orlando covets. At 6-foot-8, he shot 38.6 percent on his 3-point attempts over his four-year career at Colorado and made over 50 percent of his 3s in the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
The Magic were in the bottom 10 in 3-point percentage, points and 3-pointers made per game last season.
How quickly da Silva can acclimate to the NBA will determine his ceiling as a rookie. With the Wagner brothers at his side and a wealth of college experience, da Silva's ability to improve the team may be sooner than some expect.
