Meet the Opponent: The Nets — with New Coach, Low Expectations — Open Magic Home Schedule
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic (1-0) welcome the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) to the Kia Center on Friday night for the Magic's first home game of the 2024-25 NBA season. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando routed the Heat in Miami Wednesday night, riding a 33-point night from Paolo Banchero and a monster third quarter to a statement 116-97 victory.
Brooklyn lost their season opener Wednesday night at Atlanta, 120-116. Cam Thomas had 36 points for the Nets.
Nic Claxton received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after a clothesline-like hit on Dyson Daniels. No word has come down on whether Claxton will be suspended for the action.
Meet the Nets
Key Returners (2023-24 stats)
- Nic Claxton: 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds
- Cam Thomas: 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 44.2 FG%
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds
- Cam Johnson: 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists
Key Additions
- Bojan Bogdanovic: 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 45.4 FG%, 39.8 3PT%
Key Departures
- Mikal Bridges: 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists
About the Nets
Brooklyn is led by first-year head coach Jordi Fernández, who also serves as the head coach of Team Canada. This season for the Nets is as much about the future as anything. Brooklyn dealt away Mikal Bridges to the crosstown Knicks this offseason and received a lucrative trade haul in return.
Fernández, 41, was selected to be the coach of the next era of Brooklyn basketball, which likely starts next summer when the Nets will be able to utilize that all-important draft capital. The proper way to put this season into context would be to first understand that it's not about how high up the standings the Nets finish this year, but rather how the lottery favors them versus other teams vying for some of the top available talent next year.
As for the on-court product this year, Brooklyn's offense will feature a high-volume shot diet from Cam Thomas, who is capable of pouring in buckets at a moment's notice. His prolific scoring nature will meet a tough test from the Magic's perimeter defense.
Claxton is a rim protector by trade and will be the matchup for Wendell Carter Jr. Brooklyn's new $100 million center is one of the more promising players on this young Nets team geared for the future.
Ben Simmons played just 15 games with the Nets last season, but he's back on the floor this year, hoping to find some semblance of the player he was when healthy.
Thomas and Claxton are the pieces Brooklyn wants around for a while, and they'll steer the on-court ship for however long this rebuild becomes for the Nets. That in mind, they pushed Atlanta to the brink Wednesday night on the Hawks' home floor, and Orlando must stay focused on task to avoid a slip up following an emphatic first victory of the year.
