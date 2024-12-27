Meet the Opponent: Redemption the Theme as Knicks, Magic Square Off for Third Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Thursday night's last-second loss to Miami, which was made possible by poor shooting and mounting turnovers from the Orlando Magic, 23-year-old rookie Tristan da Silva carried his usual poise.
"No. I don't think so," da Silva said when asked if there's a challenge to maintaining confidence when shots aren't falling. "I mean, if you look at the game, we still had a chance to win it [in] the end.
"I feel like we can just learn from this one [and] move on to the next one. I know it's a quick turnaround anyway. We have to make sure that we learn from that, you know, otherwise this game will not bring any value to us. If we learn from this and do the adjustments that we need to do and move on, then we'll be fine."
That chance Friday, less than 24 hours after the Magic (19-13) was on the other side of a dagger shot. They entertain the New York Knicks (20-10); the third time this December the two teams will tip it up.
New York, riding the high of a thrilling Christmas Day victory over the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs, has All-NBA firepower on its side. Orlando's unit remains shorthanded yet cohesive in its continual efforts to punch above its current weight.
The Knicks own a 2-0 season series lead thus far; one win being lopsided, the other being closer contested throughout.
For Orlando, the evening's theme is redemption – both for Thursday's result and the two previous New York ones.
About the Knicks
Leading Scorers
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 53.8 FG%, 44.7 3PT%
- Jalen Brunson: 24.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 48.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT%
- Mikal Bridges: 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 50.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT%
- OG Anunoby: 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 47.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Josh Hart: 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 58.3 FG%, 39.8 3PT%
- Miles McBride: 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 43.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT%
Head Coach
Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks: Thibodeau is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Knicks, having led New York to the playoffs in three of the five seasons he's been at the helm. At 66 years old, he's in his third head coaching position, having held the same position in Minnesota and Chicago before New York.
Injury News
- Mitchell Robinson: OUT (left ankle surgery) – Robinson has yet to suit up for the Knicks this season. Otherwise, New York enters Friday's contest at full health.
Notable Numbers
- 117.3 points/game (7th)
- 39.6 3PT% (2nd)
- +7.5 net rating (5th overall: 2nd offense, 14th defense)
- .229 FTA rate (26th)
- 13.5 TOV% (5th)
- 97.62 possessions/game (27th pace)
Keys to the Game
Hold onto the ball... and convert on the offensive end
The Magic and Knicks are two of the NBA's slowest operating teams this year.
Orlando plays at the league's fifth-slowest pace. Not to be outdone, New York plays at the fourth-slowest.
Opportunities to score correlate directly with the number of possessions an offense sees any given night. Such is why Orlando stresses the importance of the possession battle – a game within the game emphasizing the need to be careful with the ball. After committing 23 turnovers in the Heat loss, the Magic learned a harsh lesson Thursday night about what can happen when you lose it.
"We talked about it before (Thursday's) game – if we take care of the ball versus this team (Miami), get good looks, [you] give yourself an opportunity," Mosley said. "When you turn it over and then shoot 17 percent from the three-point line, you're not giving yourself many chances."
For a poor shooting Magic offense, it's greatest weapon is its defense. Runouts and live-ball turnovers are the lifeblood of Orlando's attack. But when surrendering those same opportunities to opponents, it leaves a tall hill for the NBA's 25th-ranked offense to climb.
New York is among the league's best teams at protecting the ball. They also own the second-most potent offense this year. They play slow, but it results in good shots and more than enough makes to account for the chances at extra possessions lost.
Orlando's offense, especially sans three of its four leading scorers, doesn't have the same luxury. It deals with turnovers itself (23rd TOV%) on top of the nightly struggles to score.
The last thing it can do is afford to give away chances when an opponent knows they can capitalize.
Run the Knicks off the 3-point line
Earlier this week, Orlando's defense made the Boston Celtics look unrecognizable.
By shot volume, they are on pace to shatter the record for average three-point attempts per game by over five attempts (currently 50.4; previous high is 45.4 by Houston in 2018-19.) But the Magic defense held them to just 32 attempts and eight makes from distance – each figure being a season-low by a comfortable margin for the defending champs.
Where the Celtics and Knicks, Orlando's Friday opponent, differ is in the efficiency of their attempts. New York is 20th in 3PA, but second in 3PT%. Boston is first in 3PA and 3PM, but 16th in 3PT%.
This again will question the Magic's ability to neutralize their opposition's strength.
It hasn't happened in the first two contests this season. Dec. 3, New York shot 15-35 from beyond the arc in a game that was over midway through the third quarter. Orlando then sliced a third off of New York's total attempts in the Dec. 15 meeting, but New York still shot 10-24 and made some timely shots late.
After Miami's 15 made threes Thursday, Mosley said his team's three-point defense didn't do its job.
A repeat performance Friday could spell a repeat outcome.
