VIDEO: All Eyes on Magic's Banchero in Workout; No Timeline Yet for Return
ORLANDO, Fla. – Exactly eight weeks have come and gone since Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was diagnosed with a torn right oblique.
Thursday morning, as his Magic teammates wrapped up a shootaround ahead of the evening's game with the Miami Heat, Banchero showcased the latest steps of his progress as the third-year pro was put through a series of conditioning drills.
"He continues to respond to what we're pushing him through," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said while Banchero's work continued on the other side of the AdventHealth Training Center practice floor. "So it's continue to look at the days as they move forward. He's able to run higher speeds now, getting on the court a little bit, doing some ballhandling as well as some defensive work. Just little small pieces just to see how he keeps responding to what we're throwing on his plate.
But, "he has not gone through contact yet," Mosley said.
Mosley's media availability came before footage of Banchero's session was recorded by reporters.
Plenty of eyes were trained in Banchero's direction. Scattered throughout the gym, Mosley and his staff of assistants, the team's training staff, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, and even some players — such as Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. — watched along as vice president of player performance and wellness Arnie Kander put Banchero through his workout.
Among Banchero's activities were...
- full-court running,
- a four-corner conditioning drill,
- physical pat-down from Kander,
- a simulated defensive possession where he chased his matchup through a screen, then defended a post-up and shot attempt; and
- a simulated offensive possession where he read a screen-and-roll scenario, absorbed light contact and spun for a finish.
After each rep, Banchero rested with a towel and rehydrated. While Banchero wasn't going untouched, the contact he was taking is far from what he'd absorb in a game scenario. He's yet to participate fully in practice and there is still no timeline for his return.
"The reality is, it has to go from the days and how he responds from the initial day and then how we bounce back from there," Mosley said.
Other notes ...
Gary Harris is "doing better"
Reserve guard Gary Harris has missed a month with a left hamstring strain that he picked up Nov. 25 at Charlotte. He's missed 12 games and is questionable for Orlando's Dec. 26 game versus Miami.
"Gary's doing better," Mosley told reporters Thursday morning. Harris did not participate in the team's shootaround but did some work after it.
With the Magic down three of their four leading scorers — Banchero, Franz Wagner (three weeks removed his torn right oblique diagnosis), and Moe Wagner (season-ending ACL tear) — they are relying on a committee of characters to make up for their production.
Harris is a solid defender and shooting threat off the Orlando bench who can be a steadying presence on the floor. Having him back would be a boost to the Magic's depth.
Tristan da Silva eighth in latest NBA.com rookie ladder
After an 18-point performance that included a dagger three in Orlando's win over the Boston Celtics, the Magic's No. 18 draft pick from this summer climbed to eighth in the latest NBA.com rookie ladder.
The former Colorado Buffalo is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game. He's been relied upon in multiple different roles, from starting in the absence of key players to closing out signature wins.
At this pace, da Silva could be in consideration for one of 10 end-of-year All-Rookie Team spots.
Up Next
The Magic host the Heat tonight, Thursday, Dec. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Kia Center.
