Turnovers, 3-Point Disparity Haunt Magic in Last-Second Loss to Heat
ORLANDO, Fla. – Now the Orlando Magic know how the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics felt to lose a game firmly in their grasp.
The Magic had a dream start Thursday night. They scored the game's first 14 points. They led the Miami Heat 27-10 after their third consecutive three-point basket.
But they gradually lost control with an ugly display of turnovers and missed shots.
Miami grabbed its first lead midway through the fourth quarter and even led by five points with 2:05 left in the game.
Goga Bitadze found a tip-in follow to reclaim the lead, 88-87, with 4.5 seconds to play. But Tyler Herro's jumpshot was the game-winner with 0.5 seconds left.
After surrendering a 22-point fourth-quarter lead and losing to the Magic on Saturday, the Heat flipped the script to win 89-88.
The loss dropped Orlando to 19-13.
The Magic committed 23 total turnovers, which gifted the Heat 25 points on the extra possessions. Miami made 15 of its 30 three-point attempts. After starting the game 3-for-3, the Magic made two of their next 27 three-point tries.
Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 29 points, but he also committed seven turnovers. Rookie Tristan da Silva finished with 18 points, and Goga Bitadze had a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Up Next
The Orlando Magic host the New York Knicks on Friday for the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
