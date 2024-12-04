NBA Cup Knockout Round Schedule: Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 10
NEW YORK – Despite a 15-point loss Tuesday night to the New York Knicks, the Orlando Magic advanced to the NBA Cup knockout round.
The Knicks' stress-free win over the Magic earned them the top spot in East Group A, but Orlando's plus-45 point differential throughout group play was the best of any 3-1 team in the East.
As a result, the Magic will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and locally on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
If the Magic win in Milwaukee, they will play either Atlanta or New York in a semifinal, which takes place in Las Vegas. Should they advance to the Cup final, the Magic will face Dallas, Oklahoma City, Golden State or Houston.
The schedule for the semifinals and finals are as follows, according to the NBA:
Semifinals
- Sat., 12/14, 4:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Sat., 12/14, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Final
- Tues., 12/17, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
If Milwaukee beats Orlando in the quarterfinal matchup, the Magic then will play the loser of the Atlanta/New York game that weekend in a regular-season game:
- If the Hawks, 5 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 15 in Atlanta.
- If the Knicks, 6 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 15 in Orlando.
Below is the bracket for the NBA Cup knockout rounds:
