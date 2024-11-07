NBA's Margins for Error Are Unforgiving as Magic Losing Streak Reaches 5 Games
INDIANAPOLIS – When your star player is unavailable night after night, the margins for error are razor-thin. For the Orlando Magic, absent All-Star Paolo Banchero for a fourth consecutive game, this five-game road trip has taught that hard lesson time and again.
The host Indiana Pacers ran out to a 12-point advantage Wednesday night after shooting 14-of-21 from the field in the first quarter. The lead then ballooned to 18 points in the second quarter. In previous stops on this road trip, when the Magic dug early holes for themselves due to poor shotmaking, poor defense or a combination of the two, the outcomes were a foregone conclusion.
The Magic began telling a different story on Wednesday night, piecing together a 26-7 run from the 9:54 mark to the 1:48 mark and taking its first lead of the evening.
In the second half, the rivals traded buckets deep into the fourth quarter. Orlando twice trimmed 11-point deficits to two points, but Indiana All-Star Tyrese Haliburton's three-pointer with 33 seconds left ended the drama. Pacers 118, Magic 111.
Orlando is now 3-6 overall; 0-4 without Banchero, who is expected to miss another month at minimum.
"We always talk about the next man up mentality, and we had a lot of guys step in and play hard, played the right way," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "We'll go [over] the margins, but you can't start the game off 38-26 in that first quarter. That's very important that you guys start off the right way, especially on the road."
In the past four games without Banchero, Orlando was a combined minus-51 in the first quarter. For as many rallies as the Magic can make, playing from behind without your leading scorer isn't a formula for success.
"Just focusing on coming out locked in on defense," guard Anthony Black said. "We've done a good job of responding to our first quarters that we've been giving up, but I think a couple of these games, if we have a better first quarter defensively, we're in the game [and] we put ourselves in position to win down the stretch."
Franz Wagner led all scorers with 28 points. Five other Magic players reached double-digits: Jalen Suggs (15), Moe Wagner (14), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13), Anthony Black (12) and Goga Bitadze (10).
Bennedict Mathurin's 20 points led Indiana and five other Pacers joined him in double figures: Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Jarace Walker all at 17, and T.J. McConnell at 15.
Rookie swingman Tristan da Silva (5 points) started in Paolo Banchero's place for a third straight time. Bitadze also made his second consecutive start for Wendell Carter Jr., who sat out the contest with left foot plantar fasciitis. Bitadze added 12 rebounds to his 10 points.
Points in the paint heavily favored the Magic, 70-42, but inconsistent outside scoring again was a difference-maker. For the third consecutive game, Orlando made eight or fewer three-point baskets. Through nine games, the Magic have the worst 3-point percentage (30.3) in the NBA.
The Magic endured one of the roughest portions of its early schedule. After nine days in five cities, they're ready for some home cooking. Just ask Franz if he's ready to be back in Orlando.
"Yeah, a lot," Wagner said.
Up Next
The Magic start a five-game homestand by hosting the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 8 inside the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-THUNDER RECAP: The Magic offense fired blanks to drop its fourth consecutive game on Monday night. CLICK HERE
- TdS SHINES WITH ALTERED ROTATIONS: Magic rookie Tristan da Silva got his first moments of real playing time Friday night in Cleveland and made the most of it. CLICK HERE
- OPPORTUNITY IN BANCHERO'S UNWELCOME INJURY: "What we talked about this morning as a group was, it sucks," Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of the torn oblique injury that will sideline All-Star Paolo Banchero. At the same time, "it's an opportunity for guys to step up in their role." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC BURNING QUESTIONS AFTER PAOLO'S INJURY: The outlook for the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season shifted Thursday night as they face a lengthy stretch without their do-everything All-Star. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO OUT INDEFINITELY: A torn right oblique will sideline Paolo Banchero for the foreseeable future. DETAILS
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.