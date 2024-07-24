NBA Predictions: Magic Win Over 47 Games Next Season?
Can the Orlando Magic build on their best season in over a decade?
Orlando has seemingly taken steps that'll set it up to improve on a year in which it won 47 games and came within a win of advancing to the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Magic will return the majority of their roster and add a proven veteran with the signing of two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year $66 million deal.
Despite those moves, ESPN Bet has the Magic's win total at 47.5 for next season and the under is the slight favorite at -125 odds. The over is currently at -105 odds.
Orlando's win total is tied for the ninth-highest with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. The eight teams ahead of them are the Boston Celtics (58.5), Oklahoma City Thunder (55.5), New York Knicks (53.5), Minnesota Timberwolves (52.5), Denver Nuggets (52.5), Philadelphia 76ers (52.5), Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks (50.5).
The Indiana Pacers, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, had their win total set at 46.5 wins and is slightly favored to hit the over at -125 odds.
Orlando surpassing 47.5 wins will depend on the growth of its young team. The Magic's roster was the fifth-youngest in the NBA last season, so projecting them to improve as long as they can stay healthy isn't far-fetched.
That growth will have to be led by their trio of all-star forward Paolo Banchero, fourth-year forward Franz Wagner, who signed a five-year max rookie-scale extension earlier this offseason, and all-defensive guard Jalen Suggs. Banchero, Suggs and Wagner are all 23 years old or younger. Improvement from players like Orlando's 2023 first-round picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard would also go a long way toward improving one of the youngest teams in the league.
Orlando's 47 wins last season was its most since it won 52 games in 2010-11. In what could be a much-improved Eastern Conference next season, reaching or surpassing 47 wins may prove to be more difficult. The Magic's ability to continue on their upward trajectory will ultimately decide if they can improve on last season and catapult themselves into the conversation of being among the Eastern Conference's elite.
