One NBA Insider Believes Magic Can Challenge Celtics in East
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics' supremacy in the NBA's Eastern Conference, according to a recent analysis.
In a July 10 story by The Ringer, reporter Michael Pina had high praise for Orlando’s talented young players and management's offseason decisions. He believes that the Magic could make a leap similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2023-24 jump to top seed in the West.
The Magic possess one of the league's most promising young players, 21-year-old All-Star Paolo Banchero, and recently extended his top running mate to a long-term deal.
Orlando signed Franz Wagner to a $224 million rookie max contract in spite of a poor year as a three-point shooter and a season-ending 1-for-15 Game 7 in the playoffs.
The Ringer described Wagner as a “6-foot-10 forward with a unique combination of size, toughness, and agility that enhances his pick-and-roll prowess and substantial craft attacking the rim. ... Few players this large can shift their body with a live dribble as well as Wagner already does.”
Banchero, Wagner, and defensive star Jalen Suggs are among the nine Magic players who were taken in the NBA Draft. The Ringer piece also applauded the team's offseason moves that protected the young core.
Rather than attempting to speed up the process by signing or trading for a star, the Magic played chose cohesion by acquiring two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
KCP is an 11-year veteran renowned for his professionalism in a locker room and consistency as a three-and-D player. After signing a three-year $66 million deal, the hope is that he can help Orlando’s young core reach heights he’s become accustomed to in the postseason.
“KCP is a soft breeze when the boat starts to wobble,” The Ringer said. “He does dirty work. He hits big shots. He’s only 31 years old, doesn’t need the ball, rarely misses games, and finished last season with a career-high true shooting percentage.”
Magic President Jeff Weltman called KCP “a basketball guy’s basketball guy.”
Perhaps the organization's biggest display of mutual belief came when Orlando extended Jonathan Isaac to a five-year, $84 million deal — a team-friendly contract, the Ringer said, considering that it descends annually and is non-guaranteed in the back half.
Isaac, who played only 45 games in the previous four seasons because of injuries, reasserted himself as arguably the NBA’s best defender and was an efficient scorer down the stretch.
“The Magic are built to contend a few years from now, but they can also be a top-three seed this season,” The Ringer wrote after crediting the team’s elite size and defense as a matchup issue for the Celtics. “Armed with the unquantifiable benefits of familiarity, sprouting talent, smart coaches, and a shrewd front office, they’re ahead of schedule, poised to crash a party they weren’t meant to attend yet.”
