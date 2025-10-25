One reason why Magic lost vs. Hawks
The Orlando Magic are disappointed after a 111-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
A big reason why the Magic couldn't get things done was the free throw shooting. As a team, the Magic made just 24 of 37 shots from the charity stripe, which was arguably the reason behind the team's loss.
"You get to the free throw line 37 times — go 24 for 37 — you don't guive yourself a chance there," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame.
"Those are opportunities that can kind of break the back of the opponent when you knock them down. It goes down, it goes from a 10-point lead to possibly a 15-point lead, but when you miss them, they have the opportunity to come back down the stretch."
Magic struggle at free throw line vs. Hawks
The Magic's free throw woes have been part of the problem at times before, so it isn't the first time this has been an issue. However, there's reason to believe it is an easy fix.
"We have control of the game, majority [of the] game, even with our mishaps, but the fourth quarter is where games are one, and including myself, we all, we all had some some lows on the defensive end and offensively," Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. said postgame.
"You know, sometimes it was a little unorganized. So in my opinion, it's an easy fix, but it's just something that we have to pay attention to going into the next game."
The Magic are going to be in a lot of close games throughout the season, so they are going to have to figure out how to get the free throw jitters out of their system. However, the Magic did show fight and resolve against the Hawks, leaving Mosley hopeful for what's to come.
"I think there were moments that we got together," Mosley said. "We tied it in and then there were moments that we could do better. It's absolutely truth there. And these are the lessons that we have to continue to learn as we come down the stretch in these close games. There are going to be a lot of close games."
