The Magic Insider

Magic get gutsy win vs. Heat to open season

The Orlando Magic are 1-0 to start the season after beating the Miami Heat.

Jeremy Brener

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are playing the song after a 125-121 win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night inside the Kia Center.

With the clock winding down in the fourth quarter and the Magic up by two, Wendell Carter Jr. snagged a massive offensive rebound that led to a pair of free throws to go up by four points. The Heat had one last chance, but they were unable to make up the deficit.

The Magic trailed by a point going into the fourth quarter and were down by 12 at their worst point, but they found a way to pull out the victory thanks to some stout defensive possessions down the stretch.

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins controls the ball from Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins controls the ball from Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic fight for season-opening win vs. Heat

In the win, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had 24 points apiece while Desmond Bane added 23 of his own. Jalen Suggs was strong in his return to the court, adding 14 points on an efficient 6 of 7 shooting from the floor.

The Heat had a strong performance from Norman Powell in his debut with the team. He scored 28 points to lead the way for Miami.

Heat point guard Davion Mitchell was strong for the team, scoring 16 points while dishing out 12 assists for a double-double. Bam Adebayo also had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds of his own.

The Heat also had strong offensive production off the bench from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Simone Fontecchio, both of whom scored 13 points for Miami. The Heat gave it their all, but the Magic made enough plays to come out of this one on top.

The Magic proved that they want to establish a new offense, but they also showed that grit and determination is how they plan on winning basketball games this season. It wasn't pretty and there is a lot to work on, but the Magic can sleep comfortably tonight knowing their hard work paid off.

The Magic are back in action on Friday when they take on another division rival in the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Desmond Bane could hold key to Magic's success this season

How much pressure are Magic facing going into season?

Where are Magic in final NBA power rankings before regular season begins?

Five questions ahead of Heat vs. Magic season opener

Magic reveal big starting lineup update vs. Heat

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News