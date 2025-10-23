Magic get gutsy win vs. Heat to open season
The Orlando Magic are playing the song after a 125-121 win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night inside the Kia Center.
With the clock winding down in the fourth quarter and the Magic up by two, Wendell Carter Jr. snagged a massive offensive rebound that led to a pair of free throws to go up by four points. The Heat had one last chance, but they were unable to make up the deficit.
The Magic trailed by a point going into the fourth quarter and were down by 12 at their worst point, but they found a way to pull out the victory thanks to some stout defensive possessions down the stretch.
Magic fight for season-opening win vs. Heat
In the win, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had 24 points apiece while Desmond Bane added 23 of his own. Jalen Suggs was strong in his return to the court, adding 14 points on an efficient 6 of 7 shooting from the floor.
The Heat had a strong performance from Norman Powell in his debut with the team. He scored 28 points to lead the way for Miami.
Heat point guard Davion Mitchell was strong for the team, scoring 16 points while dishing out 12 assists for a double-double. Bam Adebayo also had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds of his own.
The Heat also had strong offensive production off the bench from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Simone Fontecchio, both of whom scored 13 points for Miami. The Heat gave it their all, but the Magic made enough plays to come out of this one on top.
The Magic proved that they want to establish a new offense, but they also showed that grit and determination is how they plan on winning basketball games this season. It wasn't pretty and there is a lot to work on, but the Magic can sleep comfortably tonight knowing their hard work paid off.
The Magic are back in action on Friday when they take on another division rival in the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
