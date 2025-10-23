Magic face 'good problem' after beating Heat
The Orlando Magic are seeing their top three players jockey for position as the team's leading scorer after beating the Miami Heat 125-121 at the Kia Center in the season opener.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each put up 24 points, while Desmond Bane was right behind them with 23. The Magic's top trio all have the ability to be a No. 1 option on any given night, making them a threat in the Eastern Conference.
"Those are good problems; those are very good problems," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.
"I mean you see down the stretch, we’re trying to find a matchup, we go to Paolo and Desmond in the pick and roll when usually we go to Franz and Paolo in the pick and roll. Jalen’s out there and he makes a big play.
"It says a lot about the guys that are not afraid of the moment, and they trust each other enough to make the right play at the right time. And they’re all capable of making big time plays and they celebrate each other and that’s the beauty of this team is our depth, our togetherness and the focus that we have to continue to work for one another.”
Magic have several players that can step up
On top of Banchero, Wagner and Bane, the Magic have key contributors in fellow starters Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., both of whom had necessary positive plays down the stretch that helped Orlando win the game. Even second-year pro Tristan da Silva erupted for 14 points off the bench, proving to be a reliable player for the Magic.
It takes a village to pull out wins throughout an 82-game regular season, putting the Magic in a great position to win a lot of these contests. Championship contenders like the Oklahoma City Thunder also have multiple players that can step up to the plate and help the team win on any given night.
If the Magic can continue having multiple players step up on a nightly basis, they will be a hard team to beat during the season.
More Orlando Magic Stories
How much pressure are Magic facing going into season?
Where are Magic in final NBA power rankings before regular season begins?
Five questions ahead of Heat vs. Magic season opener
Magic reveal big starting lineup update vs. Heat