Magic reveal big starting lineup update vs. Heat
The Orlando Magic are getting ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat to start the 2025-26 season.
The Magic tinkered with starting lineups throughout the preseason, partially due to the fact that Jalen Suggs was out for all four of Orlando's exhibition matchups as he was recovering from a knee injury he suffered last season. According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, Suggs is active and in the starting lineup against the Heat.
Suggs in starting lineup vs. Heat
The Magic will roll with their starting five on the perceived depth chart with Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. This is big for the Magic considering the fact that Banchero, Wagner and Suggs only shared the court for a few games last season.
Suggs getting back on the court is huge because of his tenacity in the backcourt. He will be able to help the Magic push the pace on offense while bringing the intensity on defense.
While Suggs brings a lot to the table, his injury history has been so expansive mostly due to his "football player mentality" that he brings. However, with the Magic hoping to play into May and June, the team will have to keep him looking at the bigger picture.
"I think that's going to be very important," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said when asked about Suggs' long-term vision. "And he understands that. We've had many conversations going into it, and he gets it. It's part of his process, part of his journey, the things that he's done, you know, to get back. And he's been in the situation somewhat before, so he understands a big portion of it."
To counter Orlando's starting five, Miami will line up with point guard Davion Mitchell, shooting guard Norman Powell, small forward Andrew Wiggins, power forward Nikola Jovic and center Bam Adebayo.
With Orlando's big three back together again, the Magic have the best chance to start the season off on the right foot.
Tipoff between the Heat and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
