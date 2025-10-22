The Magic Insider

Magic reveal big starting lineup update vs. Heat

Jalen Suggs didn't play in the preseason, but he is back for the Orlando Magic in a big way against the Miami Heat.

Jeremy Brener

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shoots against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shoots against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are getting ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat to start the 2025-26 season.

The Magic tinkered with starting lineups throughout the preseason, partially due to the fact that Jalen Suggs was out for all four of Orlando's exhibition matchups as he was recovering from a knee injury he suffered last season. According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, Suggs is active and in the starting lineup against the Heat.

Suggs in starting lineup vs. Heat

The Magic will roll with their starting five on the perceived depth chart with Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. This is big for the Magic considering the fact that Banchero, Wagner and Suggs only shared the court for a few games last season.

Suggs getting back on the court is huge because of his tenacity in the backcourt. He will be able to help the Magic push the pace on offense while bringing the intensity on defense.

While Suggs brings a lot to the table, his injury history has been so expansive mostly due to his "football player mentality" that he brings. However, with the Magic hoping to play into May and June, the team will have to keep him looking at the bigger picture.

"I think that's going to be very important," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said when asked about Suggs' long-term vision. "And he understands that. We've had many conversations going into it, and he gets it. It's part of his process, part of his journey, the things that he's done, you know, to get back. And he's been in the situation somewhat before, so he understands a big portion of it."

To counter Orlando's starting five, Miami will line up with point guard Davion Mitchell, shooting guard Norman Powell, small forward Andrew Wiggins, power forward Nikola Jovic and center Bam Adebayo.

With Orlando's big three back together again, the Magic have the best chance to start the season off on the right foot.

Tipoff between the Heat and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Magic stars Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner ready for regular season

Desmond Bane could hold key to Magic's success this season

How much pressure are Magic facing going into season?

Where are Magic in final NBA power rankings before regular season begins?

Five questions ahead of Heat vs. Magic season opener

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News