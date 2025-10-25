Magic won't have key starter vs. Bulls
The Orlando Magic are going to pivot from the starting lineup that has begun the first two games of the season when they line up against the Chicago Bulls.
Magic guard Jalen Suggs, still recovering from a knee injury he suffered back in January, isn't expected to play when the team takes on the Bulls at home. Suggs has played fewer than 20 minutes in each of the first two games for the Magic.
Suggs expected to sit vs. Bulls
Suggs played in just 35 games last season due to injury and hustled through training camp to try and get back before the start of the year. He was able to be healthy for the first game of the season, but it is clear through his minutes that the Magic aren't ready to fully unleash him.
For the Magic, it will be a big loss since he is considered to be the "heart" of the team.
"I tell him all time, he's the heart and soul of this thing. Without him, we'll still be a good ball club, but he's a guy that really puts us over the top," Desmond Bane said.
Suggs prides himself in being that key player for the Magic, but he'll have to do that on the sidelines in their game against the Bulls.
"I just wanted to be the best version of myself, come in here and authentically play basketball, let everybody else decide what they think of and who they think Jalen Suggs is from there. But I just wanted to have that confidence in myself to come out and be play live, you know, and do that without thinking," Suggs said.
Who starts in Suggs' place?
With Suggs out, the Magic have a few options to replace him in the starting lineup. The team could rely on Tyus Jones, who has been playing point guard for the second unit, or they may turn to Tristan da Silva, who has played very well in the first two games of the season.
Anthony Black will also warrant consideration as the first guard off the bench against the Atlanta Hawks.
Suggs' absence also opens up the possibility for rookie guard Jase Richardson to make his debut. He probably won't start, but there's reason to believe he could get his first NBA minutes after logging zeroes in his first two professional games.
