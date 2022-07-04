Skip to main content

Orlando Native Chandler Parsons Reveals His Favorite Magic Players

Chandler Parsons grew up in the Orlando area as a fan of the Magic.

ORLANDO - Nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons may have never played for the Orlando Magic during his career, but the Orlando-area native and former Florida Gators phenom grew up a fan of the team.

Parsons opened up a Q&A opportunity on Twitter for his nearly 300,000 followers where fans could ask any question.

One user asked Parsons who his favorite Magic players were growing up, and Parsons gave an answer many Orlando fans would identify with.

"Loved T Mac and Hedo [Turkoglu]," Parsons tweeted.

It's hard to hate the answers Parsons gave. T Mac, or Tracy McGrady, made the Eastern Conference All-Star team in each of his four seasons in Orlando and won scoring titles in 2002 and 2003.

In his 16 seasons in the NBA, McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game, including 28.1 points per game with the Magic.

Hedo Turkoglu is still considered a fan favorite in Orlando, despite not having played for the franchise since 2013. Turkoglu was a key contributor for the 2009 Magic squad that advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Turkoglu played 15 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Magic. Turkoglu averaged 14.5 points per game during his tenure with Orlando.

Parsons answered a number of questions from fan bases of the teams he was a part of. When asked to name a starting lineup with players he played with, he included former Magic players Vince Carter, who Parsons played with in Atlanta, and Dwight Howard, his teammate with the Houston Rockets.

