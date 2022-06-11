Skip to main content

Magic Target Chet Holmgren Inspired By Tracy McGrady's Play Style

The potential No. 1 pick is inspired by the Magic legend.

ORLANDO - At first glance, you wouldn't think that Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and potential No. 1 overall pick Chet Holmgren have a lot in common.

But after looking a little bit closer, the unlikely duo is a more similar than different.

The pair might have an Orlando Magic thread in common if Holmgren is drafted with the franchise's No. 1 overall pick.

If he comes to Orlando, Holmgren will get to play for the franchise that turned McGrady into a superstar and into one of the players he's inspired by.

"I watched a lot of T-Mac, [Hakeem] Olajuwon," Holmgren said in an interview with Stadium. "They use their size to create a lot of advantages."

If the Magic can get anything similar out of Holmgren than what it was able to get out of McGrady, Orlando is getting an incredible player.

During four seasons with the Magic from 2000-04, McGrady dominated the league, making the All-Star team in every year and winning two scoring titles.

McGrady averaged 28.1 points per game during his Magic tenure and was a trail blazer for being an oversized guard.

At 6-8, McGrady wasn't your typical guard, but he was able to use his size to create his own shot and make mismatches on other defenders.

At 7-0, Holmgren uses a similar strategy as a playmaker in the frontcourt. At the next level, Holmgren projects to be a power forward or center, but there are scenarios where Holmgren could be a point guard leading the offense.

"[My position] is going to change day-to-day, what I’m asked to do," Holmgren said.

Holmgren has the potential to be unlike any player the NBA has seen before, and with the game evolving how it is, a McGrady-Olajuwon hybrid could take the Magic to new heights.

tmacchet
News

Magic Target Chet Holmgren Inspired By Tracy McGrady's Play Style

By Jeremy Brenerjust now
Chet Holmgren Jabari Smith
News

NBA Mock Draft: Chet or Jabari For Magic's Top Pick?

By Jeremy Brener14 hours ago
Jabari Smith
News

Magic Target Jabari Smith: The Next Giannis?

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
Chet Holmgren Jalen Suggs
News

Chet Holmgren 'Beyond Excited' About Possibly Playing With Former Teammate, Magic Guard Jalen Suggs

By Jeremy BrenerJun 10, 2022
Jeremy-Sochan (1)
News

NBA Draft: Should Magic Trade for Second Lottery Pick?

By Riley SheppardJun 9, 2022
Jabari Smith
News

Jabari Smith Works Out For Magic: Potential No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy Brener and Riley SheppardJun 9, 2022
Chet Holmgren
News

Magic Target Chet Holmgren Not 'Spending Energy' Thinking About No. 1 Pick

By Jeremy Brener and Riley SheppardJun 9, 2022
Jayson Tatum Franz Wagner
News

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Says Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Can Win 'Multiple Championships'

By Jeremy BrenerJun 8, 2022
Steph Curry Tracy McGrady
News

Magic Legend Tracy McGrady on Warriors Star Stephen Curry: 'I Don't Know Where to Rank Him'

By Jeremy BrenerJun 8, 2022