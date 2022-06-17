'He Ain't Do Me Like This': Magic Guard RJ Hampton Reacts to Drake's New Album

ORLANDO - On Thursday, Drake shook up the hip hop world by announcing his album, entitled "Honestly, Nevermind," would drop Friday at midnight, just hours before the release.

This got many NBA players excited about the rapper's seventh studio album, but the album got mostly unfavorable reviews, including one from Orlando Magic guard RJ Hampton.

Hampton was a bit kinder than some of his NBA brethren. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal's comments on the album got the most traction on social media.

Drake has been an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, his hometown team, since 2013 but has shown his support around the league for even longer.

Hampton has been around the league since 2020 when the Denver Nuggets drafted him with the 24th pick in the draft.

After being traded in Feb. 2021 to Orlando with Gary Harris for Aaron Gordon, Hampton played in 64 games for the Magic this past season, averaging 7.6 points per game.

Once a top-5 recruit in high school, Hampton has been quiet so far during his short NBA career, but there are hopes that he can turn it around considering he just turned 21 this past February.

Hampton is expected to be part of the team's backcourt rotation next season alongside fellow third-year player Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.

If Hampton can continue to make strides in his game during a transformative third season in the league, he could cement his status as a key player in the Magic's rebuild moving forward.