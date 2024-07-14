Magic's Black Plans to Play Bigger and Better; So Far, So Good
ORLANDO — The improvements that Anthony Black makes entering his second year will determine the magnitude of his role next season.
Part of Black's growth is physical. The second-year guard said he's added muscle and was happy with the impact it had on his play Friday in Orlando's 106-79 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.
"I probably put on like seven to eight pounds," Black said Saturday. "I felt pretty strong out there yesterday so that's definitely an area we're working on."
Black scored 20 points and had four assists for the Magic. He made his presence felt in the paint, making four of six shots.
Embracing more contact and using his 6-foot-7 frame to his advantage is a conscious decision for Black. "Being more physical [like] how I used to play," Black said. "Just trying to get back to the paint and play off of two [feet] because most of the time watching film, I'm bigger than my defender. So we're working on being super physical, handling, shooting, and really just getting to the paint."
Besides Black's physical changes, Magic summer league coach Lionel Chalmers spoke highly of the growth the second-year guard has made with his mental strength and how those two things have intertwined.
"I think [he's] mentally stronger as well," Chalmers said. "He's holding the ball a little longer. He's probing better, he's making more contact and still being able to finish through it."
Game 2 of Black's summer is 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
