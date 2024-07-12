Magic's Black, Howard Begin Summer Quest for More Playing Time
ORLANDO — Playing time could be precious next season for Orlando Magic bench players. The roster is deeper. Expectations are higher.
Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva — the Magic's first-round picks from the past two drafts — begin NBA Summer League play at 4 p.m. ET today with similar intentions: to make a memorable impression.
Howard, who spent most of his rookie year with the G League Osceola Magic, said he was too antsy to prove himself a year ago. He was in a rush and the results showed. This year feels different, he said.
“From a mental level on both sides of the ball, (I’m) more patient, not rushed. (I’m) trying to scan the floor, read the defense more, and react instead of just going,” Howard said. “When you start to look at it from that lane instead of just hooping, (the game) starts to slow down naturally.”
Howard made 38 percent of his three-point attempts with Osceola. Similar production with the parent club would be a welcome bonus.
The stakes are arguably greater for Black.
In 2023-24, he averaged 17 minutes in his 69 games and even started 33 times. He was a good defender but contributed only 4.5 points a contest. In the postseason, he played only 11 minutes of garbage time in seven games.
Now that Markelle Fultz hasn’t re-signed, some of his minutes could be Black’s for the taking.
“(I want to showcase) some more aggression, getting to the paint, making plays,” Black said. “If you have the ball in your hands, it’s really your job to command the floor and get everybody in the right position.”
Longtime assistant Lionel Chalmers, who will be coaching the Summer League squad, said he’s seen Howard and Black embrace the responsibility for improvement.
“It’s a good opportunity for them to know what’s coming and also prepare themselves for it,” Chalmers said. “They’re getting a better understanding of the system and how things run; they’re taking steps forward in terms of leadership.”
