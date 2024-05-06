Magic 'Betting Favorite' for Kings SG Malik Monk?
ORLANDO — It doesn't take much to figure out what the Orlando Magic need to improve on if they're going to make a deep playoff run next season.
An Orlando defense that was fourth in points allowed per game (108.4) and second in defensive rating (111.3) was weighed down by an inconsistent offense. They were 24th in points per game (110.5), 24th in percentage of 3-pointers made (35.2), 29th in 3-point attempts per game (31.3) and last in 3-pointers made per game (11).
The Magic's offensive woes were exploited even more in their 4-3 series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, as they failed to score over 100 points in three of their losses. With Orlando's need to add shooting, one possible option to answer its woes is Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.
Locked On Kings host Matt George named the Magic as a potential option for the Kings guard and said they should be the betting favorite if they're willing to reach his desired number in free agency.
"The Orlando Magic should be the betting favorite to sign Malik Monk," George writes. "It all depends on how deep into the wallet they are willing to go. To me, the Magic (pun intended) number is $22M. I don't see how Monk could turn that amount plus the role/team down."
Monk, who finished second for the sixth-man of the year award, averaged a career-high 15.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game before a sprained MCL cut his season short. He also shot 35 percent from 3 last season and is a 35.5 percent 3-point shooter for his career.
Monk's ability to score and pass could add another dimension to the Magic's backcourt that they currently lack with Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz, though both are also pending free agents. Orlando could also potentially represent a chance for Monk to become a starter again.
At 25 years old, Monk would also fit the timeline well alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. If he fits what the Magic are looking for and they're willing to meet his price, and Monk is willing to leave the Kings to join a budding contender, then a deal would make plenty of sense for both sides.
