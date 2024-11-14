Magic Assign Caleb Houstan to G League Affiliate Osceola
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have assigned 2022 second-round draft pick Caleb Houstan to the Osceola Magic, the team's NBA G League affiliate, the team said Thursday morning.
Houstan had appeared in eight of the Magic's 13 games this season, averaging just 5.3 minutes per appearance. He scored six points in Orlando's third game of the season at Memphis.
He did not appear in Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers.
NBA teams can assign players with less than three years of service to their G League affiliates an unlimited number of times throughout the season. In this case, the Magic retain Houstan's player rights and can recall him at any time.
Osceola's roster may expand up to 13 players when Orlando players are on assignment, per league rules. However, assigning a player to the G League does not free up a roster spot on Orlando's club while Houstan is not with the team.
Houstan's assignment is likely a byproduct of rookie Tristan da Silva's output thus far 13 games into his career. The Magic's No. 18 pick from the 2024 NBA Draft has played nine games and started seven since Paolo Banchero's torn right oblique sidelined him for an indefinite period of time.
That, combined with Jonathan Isaac's healthy and impactful start to the year, likely gives the Magic comfort to send Houstan to the G League and develop further. There, he'll have the opportunity to play more immediately and learn through game repetitions.
Through two full seasons and part of this one, Houstan has appeared in 118 games in his career. This will be his first time in the G League since the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 11 games for the Lakeland Magic.
In 29 minutes a game during that stint in his rookie season, he averaged 15.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-PACERS RECAP: Orlando's fourth-quarter defense stifled the prolific Pacer offense and earned the Magic its gutsiest win of the season. CLICK HERE
- 'STEADY' GOGA PROVIDING IMPACT: Goga Bitadze could've gone anywhere this summer, but he returned to the Orlando Magic. Now he is fulfilling various roles, including the starting center position as of late, and the Magic are reaping the benefits of Bitadze's impact. CLICK HERE
- WAGNER'S GROWTH INTO NO. 1 OPTION CRITICAL: Without Paolo Banchero in the fold due to injury, the Magic's ability to stay afloat is led by Franz Wagner. His comfort in that role is crucial. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S NEEDED HOMESTAND: Orlando has a five-game stretch of opportunities to take advantage of at the Kia Center, where they'll need to rectify their shooting woes and change their fortune. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.