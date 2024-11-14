Magic Stifle Pacers with 4th-Quarter Defense, Remain Perfect at Home
ORLANDO, Fla. – Scoring was hard to come by Wednesday night, but the Orlando Magic defense stifled the Indiana Pacers 94-90 and extended their unbeaten home record..
The Magic outscored the Indiana Pacers 26-18 in the final 12 minutes, holding the visitors to just 5-of-19 from the field and forcing seven turnovers.
Orlando improved to 7-6 on the year and kept them among the unbeatens at home.
Neither team shot well, and a combined 34 turnovers made for a breakneck pace and few stoppages.
But like an anaconda slowly squeezing its prey, the Magic defense suffocated one of the NBA's most efficient offenses to earn its gutsiest result of the season.
Franz Wagner's 29 points led the Magic and the big-man triumvirate of Goga Bitadze, Moe Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac combined for 32 points, rebounds, and five blocked shots.
Up Next:
The Magic's homestand concludes Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff for the second game of East Group A NBA Cup play is set for 7 p.m. inside the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-HORNETS RECAP: The Wednesday night matchup between the Magic and Pacers was the second leg of an Orlando back-to-back. The night before, Orlando defeated the Hornets going away. CLICK HERE
- 'STEADY' GOGA PROVIDING IMPACT: Goga Bitadze could've gone anywhere this summer, but he returned to the Orlando Magic. Now he is fulfilling various roles, including the starting center position as of late, and the Magic are reaping the benefits of Bitadze's impact. CLICK HERE
- WAGNER'S GROWTH INTO NO. 1 OPTION CRITICAL: Without Paolo Banchero in the fold due to injury, the Magic's ability to stay afloat is led by Franz Wagner. His comfort in that role is crucial. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S NEEDED HOMESTAND: Orlando has a five-game stretch of opportunities to take advantage of at the Kia Center, where they'll need to rectify their shooting woes and change their fortune. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.