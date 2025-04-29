Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics Injury Report: Game 5, Tuesday, April 29
BOSTON – Ahead of Game 5 with the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics have again listed forward Jaylen Brown as questionable with a right knee posterior impingement.
Starting guard Jrue Holiday is out for a third straight game with a right hamstring strain.
Brown played 41 minutes in the Celtics' Game 4 win over the Magic, scoring 21 points on 6-16 shooting with 11 rebounds. Earlier in the series, he dislocated a finger landing after a Flagrant foul from Cole Anthony, but it is not listed on the injury report.
Holiday hasn't played since Game 2 of the series. Through this series, Boston has a plus-19.2 net rating when he's on the court and just a plus-4.2 net when he's off the floor.
The Magic's injury report maintains no changes ahead of the contest. Only Orlando players with season-ending injuries are listed.
Tipoff of Game 5 from TD Garden is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV and local broadcast channels. Full series schedule.
Below is the full report for each team:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown: Questionable (right knee posterior impingement)
- Jrue Holiday: Out (right hamstring strain)
This story will be updated when more information is available.
