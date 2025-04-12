Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Sunday, April 13; Will Regulars Play?
The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks close the regular season Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena.
The Magic and Hawks are already set to square off in Tuesday's No. 7-8 Play-In Tournament game, where the winner will advance to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
But first, the Magic (41-40) and Hawks (39-42) must play Sunday.
Here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team before Sunday afternoon's tipoff.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cory Joseph: Questionable (left knee soreness)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable (left knee strain)
- Franz Wagner: Questionable (right ankle soreness)
- Paolo Banchero: Questionable (right knee soreness)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (right hip contusion)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
The Magic are again considering resting multiple regulars for the second consecutive game in the final game of the regular season.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin: Out (right shoulder surgery)
- Clint Capela: Out (left fourth metacarpal ligament sprain)
- Jalen Johnson: Out (left shoulder surgery)
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (right medial femoral condyle fracture)
- Trae Young: Questionable (right Achilles tendinitis; injury management)
- Dyson Daniels: Questionable (rest)
- Caris LeVert: Questionable (right knee injury management)
- Georges Niang: Questionable (rest)
- Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable (left knee injury management)
Bufkin, Capela, Johnson, and Nance won't return this regular season.
Hawks regulars Young, Daniels, LeVert, Niang and Okongwu are questionable to play.
