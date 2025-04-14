Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks Play-In Tournament Game Injury Reports: Tuesday, April 15
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in the East's No. 7-8 Play-In Tournament game Tuesday evening. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. on TNT, live from the Kia Center.
Orlando (41-41) and Atlanta (40-42) met four times during the regular season, with the two divisional foes splitting the results of the four contests.
The winner of Tuesday's game advances to face the No. 2 Boston Celtics in a first-round playoff series, which begins Sunday, April 20, while the loser hosts the winner of Wednesday's No. 9-10 game in an elimination game. The winner of that game goes on to face the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers, while the loser goes home.
Here's the latest on player injuries and status for Tuesday's contest for each team:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Mac McClung: Out (ineligible to play)
- Trevelin Queen: Out (ineligible to play)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (ineligible to play)
The Magic are healthy as can be for Tuesday's matchup. Two-way players are ineligible to compete in the NBA playoffs.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young: Probable (right Achilles tendinitis)
- Kobe Bufkin: Out (right shoulder surgery)
- Clint Capela: Out (left fourth metacarpal ligament sprain)
- Jalen Johnson: Out (left shoulder surgery)
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (right medial femoral condyle fracture)
- Daeqwon Plowden: Out (ineligible to play)
- Jacob Toppin: Out (ineligible to play)
- Keaton Wallace: Out (ineligible to play)
Bufkin, Capela, Johnson, and Nance all missed substantial time this regular season. Nance Jr. could possibly return during the postseason, should the Hawks extend their season that long.
