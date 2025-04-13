Tip Time, TV Set for Magic-Hawks Play-In Game Tuesday, April 15
Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks is officially set.
The No.7-seed Magic and No. 8-seed Hawks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on TNT April 15, with the winner advancing to the first round of the playoffs to face the No. 2-seed Boston Celtics.
Since the adoption of the current Play-In format in 2021, the No. 7 seed has never missed the playoffs. Teams to enter the Play-In seventh in the conference are 6-2 in the No. 7-8 game. The two teams that lost both went on to win their 8-seed elimination game.
Orlando and Atlanta split the season series two games apiece, but the Magic won two of the three games with starters playing normal minutes.
Memphis and Golden State will follow at 10 p.m. in the West's 7-8 game. The winner will face the Houston Rockets.
Miami and Chicago square off in the East's 9-10 game Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Dallas and Sacramento follow with the West's 9-10 game at 10 p.m.
The loser of Tuesday's clash between Orlando and Atlanta will host the victor of the Bulls-Heat contest on Friday (TBD, TNT), where the prize that awaits is top seed Cleveland.
The loser of Friday's contest then sees their season end.
Additional scheduling information will be provided as soon as possible consistent with the need to fulfill league obligations, the NBA said.
