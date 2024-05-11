Magic Betting Favorites for Pelicans SF Brandon Ingram?
ORLANDO — After having the franchise's best season since 2011, the Orlando Magic are poised to make a splash this offseason.
With all of their draft picks and being flush with cap space, Orlando has many different directions it could go to improve the team. If Orlando chooses to go the trade route, one player it has recently been connected to is New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram.
Ingram, who would turn 27 before next season, is rumored to potentially be on the move, and Bovada has the Magic as the favorite to land the 6-foot-8 forward at +300 odds. The Atlanta Hawks just trail Orlando at +400, while the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers are tied for the third best odds at +750.
For his career, Ingram has averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent on his field goal attempts, including 36.2 from 3. He had the best season of his career in 2022-23 when he averaged a career high with 24.7 points and 5.8 assists per game and shot 39 percent from 3 in 45 games. Those numbers took a slight dip this season, as Ingram averaged 20.8 points and 5.7 assists, though, he played in 64 games, his most since his rookie season 2016-17.
Ingram struggled in the playoffs, as he averaged just 14.3 points per game for the Pelicans as they were swept by the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. He also reportedly got into it with New Orleans coach Willie Green during Game 2 of the series, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
For Orlando, it'll ultimately come down to how Ingram would fit alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. If Orlando thinks he could slide in as a big guard alongside Suggs, his shotmaking and ability to score could add some much-needed punch to an offense that ranked No. 24 in points per game.
The Magic would also have to be comfortable with what it would have to give up to acquire the one-time All-Star. Orlando has the draft picks, but it may have to throw in Anthony Black and or Jett Howard in a deal, and that package for a player entering a contract year next season may be too much if that's what it takes to get the trade done.
Orlando has a chance to go all in this offseason, but whether Ingram should be the biggest addition or one of the moves it makes is certainly a big question mark when players like Paul George, Klay Thompson and Malik Monk could be signed without giving up other assets.
