No Concerns for Magic's Carter Jr. After First Practices: 'I Feel Really Good'
ORLANDO –– Ask Wendell Carter Jr. of his goals for this season or his focus over the summer, the answer likely will return to the same topic: his health.
This summer, the 25-year-old big man called his injury history a "stigma" that's surrounded his NBA career. When asked a week later what he desires to prove this year, Carter Jr. said he feels playing a full 82-game season is "kind of the last straw for me."
Over his six seasons, Carter Jr. has played in 315 of 465 regular-season games (67.7%). His 62 games in the 2021-22 season are the most he's played in any year. Last season, he played in 62 of 89 regular and playoff games.
This past May, Carter Jr. had surgery on his left hand as a preventative measure that involved placing a plate at the fracture site, the Magic said. With the team returning this week for training camp, the Magic's social media account posted pictures of Carter Jr. practicing with a wrap on the same hand.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley said that everyone made it through practice well, and Carter Jr. was seen shooting threes without the wrap post-practice.
The wrap was back on at Wednesday's practice, this time taking outside shots with it.
Mosley was asked after the second practice how he felt his center was responding to the first couple of practices. The Magic coach said "he's been great," and that Carter Jr. was comfortable taking contact throughout practice.
On Thursday, Carter Jr. worked through a lengthy, post-practice workout that had him shooting threes and working on post reads and low-block finishes with assistant coach Bret Brielmaier.
Carter Jr.'s hoodie was a darker shade of gray when he finished. His left hand featured no wrap.
"I feel good," Carter Jr. said. "[The wrap is] more of a protective thing, you know for them since I've broken it before. They're a lot more aware of it now. But with the hardware that's in there, I think it's going to take a lot more than someone slapping my hand to break it now.
"I feel really good. I've been taking hits on it. It's not bothering me at all."
A big part of Carter Jr.'s summer was to change the way he goes about things when it comes to preparing for the season. He took time to himself mentally, taking a stab at better understanding who he is, while also cutting no corners when it comes to giving himself the best opportunity to be healthy this season.
It's been only three days, but Carter Jr. – entering his fourth full season with Orlando this year – can feel his confidence coming back.
"I've taken time to build up my own personal staff off the court," Carter Jr. said. "Guys that are just gonna help me keep my body, my mental, everything on track throughout the season. So I feel very confident going into this year.
"I'm gonna trust that the people I've chosen to help me on that front are gonna do what they need to do to help me play all 82 games of the regular season."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- 'NO REPLACING KELLE, MAN': Cole Anthony believes the Orlando Magic are poised to take another positive step this season. But he knows it'll be without Markelle Fultz, a friend and teammate for Anthony's first four NBA seasons. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC CAMP BREEDING COMPETITIVENESS EARLY: The real work has begun inside Magic training camp. So far, coach Jamahl Mosley says, so good. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO WELCOMING 'HELL OF A CHALLENGE' IN EAST: To repeat or improve upon last year's success, the Magic face stiff competition in a top-heavy East. Paolo Banchero understands that, but he's got big aspirations this season. CLICK HERE
- YEAR 12 BRINGS KCP NEW LESSONS: Day one of Magic practice for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope meant equal parts teaching and learning. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, SUGGS WORKING TOWARD EXTENSION: Jalen Suggs is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension with the Orlando Magic until Oct. 21. Both team and player on Monday expressed hope for a deal in the place that 'raised' the fourth-year guard. CLICK HERE
- MEET MRS. MAGIC: Step inside the classroom of Mrs. Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a Mrs. Magic: a fourth-grade teacher who meshes her love for the Orlando Magic and her students’ learning experience into one daily occurrence: “Magic Math.” CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE: As the season approaches, get familiar with the dates and times Orlando takes the floor this season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.