'No Replacing Kelle, Man': Cole Anthony Will Miss Former Magic Guard Fultz
ORLANDO –– Continuity is more than just a buzzword about the Orlando Magic's philosophy to roster building. It's part of the blueprint that's catalyzed this predominantly young team's success.
"I think our actions prove our intentions," said Jeff Weltman, the Magic's president of basketball operations at media day. "I'm not just talking it, I'm walking it."
That said, the Magic – similar to their competitors – are always on the hunt to improve. Heading into the offseason with money to spend, the Magic invested in free agents Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cory Joseph, drafted Tristan da Silva with the 18th pick, and retained and/or extended numerous contributors from last year's core.
Those additions, however, meant not everyone could come back. Veteran wing shooter Joe Ingles signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Markelle Fultz remains unsigned. He's among the most experienced NBA players still without a deal.
"Yeah . . . miss him," guard Cole Anthony said, sighing when asked Monday about Fultz. "Markelle is such a heck of a player. Not just heck of a player, but heck of a person. Whatever team he ends up on, they're gonna become a better team automatically (by) adding him to the team."
It's one of the unforgiving realities of professional sports. Members of the organization speak often about team chemistry as the Magic have matured together. It's translated to winning, too – and given the front office confidence to add to its core where it sees fit.
In Orlando's case this offseason, Fultz found himself as one of the odd men out. He was appreciated heavily by his teammates, but they also grasp the fact that teams and players move on from one another.
This past summer, Paolo Banchero shared a message to his Instagram commemorating their time together – "Love always brother, appreciate u and glad I got to lace em up w a real killa," the message read.
Fultz was a former standout at Washington and the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2017 NBA draft by Philadelphia, but was traded to Orlando after appearing in just 33 games for the 76ers. During five years with the Magic, he appeared in 201 games with 149 starts and earned a three-year, $50 million extension.
He averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds over the five seasons. Fultz struggled in his 2023-24 campaign but again dealt with more injury concerns throughout the season – playing just 50 of the Magic's 89 regular-season and playoff games.
Anthony's fifth year in Orlando will be the first without Fultz alongside him in the backcourt. Ahead of last season, the former North Carolina guard credited watching Fultz play for improvements made to his game.
A year later, Anthony's expressions while talking about Fultz visually relay how much he enjoyed having him around.
"You know, we're gonna miss him," Anthony said. "It's definitely gonna be hard to recreate Kelle's vibe. Because he's one-of-one for real.
"I don't know if we can recreate (Fultz's vibe). I think it's just gonna have to be some type of replacement that has to be, in some type of way, on par with Kelle. But man, just his athleticism, to the way he can pass the ball, to how he is in the locker room – ain't no replacing Kelle, man. We're gonna miss him. I wish him the best of luck, man."
Nevertheless, Anthony believes the Magic can be better this year and he's confident that he and Fultz will have a chance to go head to head.
"When I see him on that opposing court, I will be going at him," Anthony said with a smile, "but I'll miss him."
