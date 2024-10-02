With Eyes for East Finals, Magic's Banchero Welcomes 'A Hell of a Challenge'
ORLANDO –– The Orlando Magic's practice facility flaunts some new decor this season: a seventh NBA Southeast Division championship banner. After Tuesday's first practice of the 2024-25 season, All-Star forward Paolo Banchero emphasized there are bigger goals now.
The feeling of hanging a banner is "awesome," Banchero said, turning away from the gathering of reporters to glance up at it. "Getting to put a banner up and have something that you can point up to, it's a symbol of the work you put in that year, that season. Just looking at it, I think it'll be the symbol of the start of something even greater.
"Hopefully," he said, "we can put a couple more banners up."
Banchero has always operated in a goal-oriented fashion. On a podcast last season with now-Lakers coach and former Magic JJ Redick, the 21-year-old rising star told his fellow Duke alum that he's "got to set goals and go chase them," and that everything he's done has long been thought about before actualization.
Entering the NBA as the No. 1 overall draft pick, he wanted to be Rookie of the Year. Then, at last year's Media Day, he delivered an ultimatum of "playoffs or bust." The Magic reached the postseason, ending a four-year drought. Two for two so far.
In August, Banchero said that in five years, he sees himself as a most valuable player, NBA champ, and recognized as one of the faces of the league. And on Monday, he reiterated that "obviously, I think you want to be an All-Star again, All-NBA, all that stuff."
But really, individual accolades take a backseat to team success, especially given the collection of talent Orlando has assembled ahead of Banchero's third season. The Magic haven't won a playoff series since 2010, but Banchero has his aim set higher. His message was simple: "Sit back and watch the show."
"I think really what I want is to get to the Eastern finals," Banchero said Monday, "get deep into the playoffs and make a deep run."
That hill is a steep one to climb. The top half of the East is the toughest in recent memory. Boston's core remains intact from last season's start-to-finish NBA title run. Philadelphia and New York each added All-Stars. And the Magic's middle-of-the-pack rivals from a season ago — Cleveland, Miami, Indiana and Milwaukee — will be stiff competition as well.
Gary Harris spoke candidly Monday, saying the Magic believe their window to win is here right now. Coach Jamahl Mosley reminds them regularly that such chances come few and far between and can be short-lived in the NBA.
The Magic spent many seasons wondering if they could be in that conversation and how they'd get there, but here they are.
"I think it's a beautiful thing," head coach Jamahl Mosley said of the East's projected toughness this season. "I think it's great that everybody has leveled up with their own team, but we're all starting at the same point right now. I think for our guys to understand that, it's going to be great for this group."
"I think it's gonna be a hell of a challenge, man," Banchero said, before reiterating that surprising teams is a thing of the past for this Magic team. "Within the league and within our peers, everyone is familiar with us and knows they can't sleepwalk into playing us. Teams below us last year are going to be trying to prove that they're better than us and they should be up there with us, and I think teams above us are gonna be trying to prove that we're not ready or on their level yet.
"It's gonna be really fun for us and we're gonna have a lot of fun challenges this season."
